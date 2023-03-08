Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s celebrates women’s empowerment month with local female designers, artists and businesses.

From Friday March 10th – Sunday, March 12th Bloomingdale’s customers can celebrate women’s empowerment month with their in-store generation event.

“This will be an awesome event. We’ll have women DJ’s, artists, designers and more. I will also be on hand willing to help any women feel their most comfortable and confident self through my styling services,” says Angie Robison, Stylist at Bloomingdale’s.

Visit Bloomingdales to share some Women’s music beats and with a purchase of $300, customers will receive a “B” cap with customization.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814