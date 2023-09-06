It’s “Beauty Week” at Bloomingdales this weekend and to celebrate, they’ve invited Laser Away to join them in store. Laser Away provides a variety of different services including hair and tattoo removal, Botox and skin rejuvenation. This weekend they are offering free consultations on hair removal. Bloomingdales is also having mini spa facials and beauty tips. For more information call Bloomingdale’s at 808-664-7511

Beauty Week – 15% off $200.00 or more purchase from 9/8 – 9/10

Big Brown Bag 50TH Anniversary Event – Bloomingdale’s is celebrating this weekend with an in store party