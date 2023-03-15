Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is the only luxury retailer with a full line of Home Décor hosting a special event with an even better deal.

In addition to being the only luxury retailer of Home Décor items, Bloomingdale’s also supports local by carrying designers such as Noho Home by Jalene Kanani, which has a laid claim to being a sophisticated island experience with notions of authenticity and connection.

“We love supporting local brands, in our home department we carry ‘Noho Home’ as a way to show our love to Hawaii and its talented artists,” says Gen Sakamoto, Home Décor Specialist at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

From clothes, to accessories and more, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is home to exclusive collections that you would be hard pressed to find in other stores. With an array of home decor options to choose from, Bloomingdale’s carries items such as down comforters, fine long-stem Egyptian cotton, exclusive luxury beddings, and fine crystal and china.

Bloomingdale’s Home Décor Event is happening this weekend Friday, March 17th until the 19th. For this weekend event customers will receive $50 off every $250 home décor purchase.

Living808 viewers can tune in every Wednesday to see what’s going on at Bloomingdale’s or stop by their store when visiting Ala Moana Shopping Center.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814