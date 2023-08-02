Beauty enthusiasts, get ready to indulge in a week of pampering and self-care as Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana announces its much-awaited “Beauty Week.” Mikey went over to chat with Lieu Tran, the General Manager of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, to get an exclusive insight into the exciting events happening during the special week.

Lieu explained that the essence of the Beauty Week lies in promoting well-being and self-care. The cosmetics department at Bloomingdale’s is all set to offer customers an array of products and services that will rejuvenate and uplift their spirits.

Curious to know about the exciting events lined up for Beauty Week, we asked Lieu to share the highlights. She enthusiastically revealed the latest offerings, including special services by renowned experts. For the first time ever, visitors can enjoy hair blowouts by Melani from Sisle, as well as consultations by the talented brow-master, Kan-Jana, known for her exceptional brow microblading skills. Kan-Jana will be available at Bloomingdale’s on Thursday, August 3rd, from 11 am to 5 pm. Beauty enthusiasts can also follow her on Instagram at @Kanjana_brow_bar and message her directly to book an appointment.

Viewers can easily book their spots by calling any beauty counter at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana. Don’t miss this opportunity to receive personalized consultations and experience top-notch beauty treatments.

For those eager to participate in Beauty Week, the event will run from Friday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm, on the first floor of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana. Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this fantastic chance to revitalize your beauty routine and enjoy some well-deserved self-care.

Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana’s “Beauty Week” promises to be an exhilarating celebration of well-being and self-care. With $25 off every $150 spent throughout the store and an enticing offer of $25 off $200 spent in beauty and fragrances, it’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite beauty products and treatments. Whether it’s hair blowouts, expert brow consultations, or discovering new beauty treasures, this Beauty Week is an event you won’t want to miss. So, head down to the cosmetics department at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana and treat yourself to an unforgettable week of beauty.