Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana Pink Theme Breast Cancer Special Event & Treatments

Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is rolling out the pink for a special event and La Mer product launch to benefit Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Raquel Diaz, Cosmetics Business Manager, for Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, says “This is the 15th year Bloomingdale’s continues its commitment to support breast cancer awareness and treatment during the month of October. Using your Bloomingdale’s credit card you can enroll in a reward program by making a $15 donation – this fee supports three research and awareness organizations and net purchases will be tracked to earn up to a $250 gift card on eligible merchandise. Plus, we are hosting a series of events that celebrate pink beauty trends, pampering services and luxury products.”

La Mer’s Grand Opening is coming up on October 12th.

La Mer was actually created by an aerospace physicist that infused light/ sound energy into his miracle broth to heal his own burns. So it makes sense in Hawaii that we love bottles that harness the healing power of the ocean.

You can get gifts with qualifying La Mer purchases as well as a thank you Spa afterward where facials will be given to guests who purchase the Treatment Routine.

Raquel demonstrated a Skincare Cocktail to make you tighter and brighter.

“I call it the Next Gennaissance,” Shares Raquel. “So the key is emulsifying the Cream with the serum and I like to add 1-3 dropps of oil. Now with the time you save not layering use that time to treat yourself to a DIY face massage and help work that broth in the skin… Especially if you’re sleeping a solid 8-10 every night… We want that moisture to last!”

The Bloomingdale’s Pink Theme Beauty party is this Saturday October 12 featuring a fun pink themed selfie moment where you can show off your new look created by experts and honor breast cancer survivors.

It’s open to the public, everyone is invited, all for a great cause.

Website: www.bloomingdales.com