Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is supporting local businesses by offering exclusive brands to its bedding department.

From clothes, to accessories and more, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is home to exclusive collections that cannot be found in other stores.

“We love supporting local brands, in our home department we carry ‘Noho Home’ as a way to show our love to Hawaii and its talented artists,” says Gen Sakamoto, Home Decor Specialist at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

To shop more brands from Bloomingdales’ Home Decor department, customers can visit Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana Center.

Bloomingdale‘s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814