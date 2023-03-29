Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is offering an exclusive promotion from now until April 2nd on select beauty treats.

Bloomingdale’s Friend & Family promotion of its beauty treats will be available until April 2nd. Customers will receive off every $150 spent.

From different collections catered to both men and women, the Creed Luxury Fragrance line is now available at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

“This fragrance is amazing, because it really caters to the individual wearing it. Meaning what might have a certain, will totally come off as a different scent on someone else,” Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814