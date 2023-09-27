Fall is here, and with it comes the excitement of fresh fashion trends and fantastic deals. Bloomingdale’s, your go-to destination for style, is bringing a bang this season, and Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, shared all the details you need to know.

The spotlight of this season’s fashion frenzy is Max Mara’s exquisite Fall Collection. Ashley, a representative from Max Mara, dazzles us with insights into the collection, promising to take us on a style journey to Italy. From stunning winter looks to vibrant pops of colors, Max Mara’s Fall Collection promises to keep the spirit of summer alive, especially for those in places like Hawaiʻi.

Curious about the hottest trends this fall? Ashley Perreira, manager of Max Mara, joined us to share her insights, emphasizing the resurgence of pop colors. It’s a trend that ensures summer never truly ends, making it perfect for those who cherish the warm and vibrant vibes of the season.

But the excitement doesn’t end with Max Mara’s collection. Bloomingdale’s has some fantastic promotions lined up for its valued customers. Lieu, the General Manager for Bloomingdale’s, spills the beans on what’s in store.

Friends and Family Event: Until October 2nd, you can enjoy a generous 25% off on most merchandise, making it the perfect time to stock up on fall essentials.

Cosmetics: If you're a beauty enthusiast, Bloomingdale's has you covered with a delightful offer. Get $20 off when you spend $200 or more on cosmetics.

Fine Jewelry Flash Sale: Mark your calendars for Friday, September 29th, as Bloomingdale's offers a spectacular flash sale on fine jewelry. You can enjoy a whopping 65% off on Bloomingdale's jewelry and a fantastic 40% off on the Luxe Bridal Collection.

This fall, Bloomingdale’s is your one-stop destination for the latest trends, incredible discounts, and a glimpse of Max Mara’s enchanting Fall Collection. Whether you’re revamping your wardrobe or indulging in some beauty essentials, make sure to swing by Bloomingdale’s and make the most of their unbeatable offers.

Don’t miss out on the fashion extravaganza – it’s time to welcome fall in style with Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana!