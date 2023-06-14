Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you want to get ahead on finding the perfect gift for dad, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana has you covered. The famous department store is hosting a special Father’s Day Men’s Event, featuring great deals, promotions and the latest trends in men’s fashion and fragrance. Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, joined us with all the details.

To start off, shoppers can take advantage of the “Buy More, Save More” promotion. With the offer, you can enjoy 20% off purchases of $100 or more, 25% off $250 or more, and a generous 30% off $400 or more. It’s an excellent opportunity to snag some fantastic deals while finding the ideal gift for dad.

The store has received an array of new tops and bottoms that any father would love to receive. Lieu said we can expect to see mixed color palettes in both long and short sleeve shirts, perfect for adding a fresh and stylish touch to any dad’s wardrobe. Men’s fragrances are also in high demand this season, making them another fantastic gift option to consider.

Aside from these exciting promotions, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana has a special offer exclusive to viewers of “Living 808.” When customers mention the show, they will receive complimentary Father’s Day gift wrapping for their purchases.

Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814