With summer in full swing, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is urging people to step up and donate blood, as donations tend to drop during this season due to vacations and school breaks. To raise awareness about the need for donations, the Blood Bank of Hawaii has partnered with Ala Moana Center for their 4th of July Blood Drive. Kim-Anh Nguyen, President & CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaii, joined us with all of the information.

Nguyen shared, “During the summer months, many people take vacation and schools are out so we really need new and our loyal donors to help out. For the 4th of July we have teamed up with Ala Moana Center. The Bloodmobile will be parked in the parking lot at the corner of Atkinson Drive and Ala Moana Blvd from 9am until 1pm. Everyone who donates will get a coupon for a free UNIQLO Utme! Small Tote bag.”

Not only does the Blood Bank of Hawaii strive to meet the immediate need for blood, but they are also focused on supporting the local community in the long run. Through August, they have joined forces with the Boy Scouts Aloha Council and Girl Scouts of Hawaii. For every donation made during this period, the Blood Bank of Hawaii will triple the donation by contributing to these organizations, supporting their mission to nurture young leaders and shape a better future for Hawaii.

For those unable to donate on July 4th, the Blood Bank of Hawaii provides five separate locations across Oahu where individuals can donate blood. Additionally, the organization offers the LifeSaver Club program, which collaborates with businesses and schools to provide educational materials and bloodmobile visits, making it convenient for individuals to donate.

The generosity of the community is greatly appreciated by the Blood Bank of Hawaii, as every donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Even if someone is unable to donate this time, there are always future opportunities to support this vital cause and make a significant impact. Together, we can ensure a sufficient blood supply for those in need.

To register for the 4th of July Blood Drive, interested individuals can visit bbh.org or call 808-848-4770.