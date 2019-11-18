Bite Squad’s Share Thanksgiving food drive helps feed families by providing them with free holiday meals during Thanksgiving week. Bite Squad will team up with the local restaurants to deliver free hot meals to thousands of families nationwide.

From now until Thanksgiving, when anyone orders from Bite Squad, the company will make a donation that will go toward buying meals for local families during Thanksgiving.

Head on over to www.bitesquad.com to treat yourself and help others have a happy holiday.