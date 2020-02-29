Birthday Presents From NOHO Home

There is a new product at Homeworld and it’s called NOHO Home. They are a native Hawaiian owned and operated home decor Company with a mission to create unique and authentic connections to your home through sophisticated modern design with cultural sensibility. It’s style with Aloha. NOHO in ʻolelo Hawaiʻi means, among other things, to live, to exist, or to dwell.

25 years ago Jalene Kanani started working with architects and Interior designers to sell commercial interior products like carpet and fabric. What she quickly realized was that there were no readily available product designs that spoke to our unique island aesthetic. The manufacturer’s designers who resided in NY or overseas would send us Pineapples, fluorescent palm leaves or pink flamingos. As a proud Native Hawaiian this didn’t sit well with her so Jalene started designing carpet, then fabric, wall covering and then licensing to large international manufacturers but this was all commercial volume business to business so when her aunties would ask for a pillow for their sofa or a rug for their dining room she would have to say either you have to buy 500 or one would cost $5K.

Jalene loves the partnership with Homeworld.

“HomeWorld is a top Hawaii Brand from a company that has been here for generations, setting the standard for quality furniture from top brands. NOHO HOME is being feature with industry icons like Lazy Boy, Natuzzi Editions and Coastal Living.

The partnership shows a real commitment to their local clientele to meet a need to marry contemporary sophisticated design with an elevated Hawaiian aesthetic. The closing of Bed Bath and Beyond and Pier One in Hawaii leaves a real void for shoppers and HomeWorld can be your first stop for Home Decor. We look forward to growing our offering with them, including exclusive designs and collaborations. This weekend we will be launching in the Honolulu and Pealridge stores, spending time in store to talk story with customers about our designs, their moʻolelo and what it means to Style with Aloha.”

To see the NOHO Home line for yourself, visit a Homeworld near you.