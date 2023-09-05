Comedian James Mane will headline his own show at Blue Note Waikiki this Saturday. After touring the country and serving as an opening act to some of the biggest names in comedy, the larger than life, Mane will produce new material for this one night, one show only performance. The last time he was at Blue Note, he sold the place out so get your tickets now at bluenotehawaii.com

Sat, Sep 9 6:30 PM (Doors 5:00 PM)