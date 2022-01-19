Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawaii looking for Mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawaii is recruiting some god people with big hearts. Their mission is the help children and youth who’ve experienced some form of serious trauma in their lives, to reach their full potential. BBBS pairs the child with an adult mentor who is supported by the professional case management team, to help the child or youth increase their self-esteem, do better in school, and avoid risky behaivor. President and CEO Dennis Brown joined Living808 to talk about his own experience.

“I was actually the very first client served by us 58 years ago in 1963. I was a 9 year-old « fatherless boy » as we were called back then, and my mom could see i needed guidance. My experience in the program with my mentor Henry Sumida, inspired me to to into a career in social services which I’ve been in for 35 years in all, 23 with BBBS Hawaii now. We bring children in from ages 6 to 16, with a goal to stay together for as long as it feels right and is benefitting the youth. High School graduation tends to be a good success point for those who feel they don’t need to remain in the formal program. But we continue to support them beyond 18 if they still want us to.”

For more information, visit bbbshawaii.org or call (808) 521-3811