Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii helps children to build their potential and develop their futures. Roman Pearl, a volunteer mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters, joined Living808 to talk about how the opportunity to volunteer with the program was impactful to both him and his mentee. He talked about the exciting adventures and activities he’s done with his mentee and the shared more on the impact of one-to-one youth mentoring.

http://www.bbbshawaii.org/