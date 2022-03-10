Honolulu (KHON2) – Big Brothers Bigs Sisters Hawaii is recognizing two individuals of their program with the “Match of The Year” award.

For over 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii has supported Hawaiis keiki with their, youth-centered program designed to assist children in creating goals that mentors can help them achieve.

“Within a few months of signing up for the program, I was told I have a potent match. It was honestly a little scary at first, but after meeting and getting to know Zach, I knew I made the right choice in mentoring. Zach is amazing, and we have a lot in common. He has become apart of our family, and I am forever grateful to have met him,” says Dan Richards, Mentor at Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii.

When Richards is not volunteering at Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii, he is volunteering as a firefighter, an achievement Zach hopes to accomplish.

“ Dan is great. He’s taught me to never giveup and has always supported me. He’s helpedme with my swimming and even taught me how to shave. Dan is also a volunteer firefighter, which is something I am now interested in pursuing,” says Zach, Mentee at Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii.

After months of getting to know each other, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii has decided to acknowledge both Dan and Zach with the “Match of The Year” award, in honor Richards did not see coming.

Richards says, “I had no idea that our relationship could inspire others not just from the eyes of everyone at the program, but our personal family and friends. Zach is an amazing individual and am really thankful to Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii for pairing us up together.”

Those looking to join the Youth-Centered program at Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii can learn more via the organization’s official website.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii:

www.bbbshawaii.org