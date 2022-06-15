Today on Living808, we talked with a Community-Based Case Manger from Big Brother Big Sisters on Maui. Leana Riglos told us about her work with BBBS, where she provides monthly check-in phone calls with youth, parents, and mentors that are actively matched in the program.

“During these monthly check-ins, I act as the support to find ways the agency and I can enhance the match friendship. This could look like a youth expressing an interest in art so we connect with a local business and sponsor the mentor and youth to attend an art class near them. We never want the mentor, youth, or parent to feel alone in the process so this is a great time for them to ask me any questions, address concerns, and share the highlights that happens in their match friendship.”

If you are a parent or legal guardian of a youth and would like to expand your support system, you can enroll them into Big Brothers Big Sisters! BBBS Hawaii serves youth 6-16 years old, as an expansion of your family’s support system and creatively work with your child’s mentor to enhance their potential.

To volunteer or sign your keiki up, visit bbbshawaii.org