Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii Honors National Mentoring Month Through Community Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii is honoring National Mentoring Month throughout February by hosting community events.

Celebrated throughout the month of January, National Mentoring Month brings residents throughout the nation through a mentoring movement, an opportunity Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii is taking advantage of in the month of February.

“We have an event that is open to the community. For anyone that would like learn more about becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters. It’s a casual event after work that we call Community Thursdays and it’s held at the Row Kaka’ako. Those who are interested, we invite you to join us,” says Tyler Kurashige, Chief Operations Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii.

Not only will Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii be welcoming in newcomers, Kurashige says they will be honoring mentors and youth as well.

Kurashige says, “We are also going to be awarding what we call a Match of Year. Each year one match is selected out of entire Statewide program to be honored. We look at the growth that we’ve seen in the youth and the role that the mentor has played in supporting that growth. It’s a really nice award because both the youth and mentor are acknowledged. We’ll be announcing who will be receiving this award in February.”

Those looking to get involved in the events Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii hosts, are encouraged to check out their official website.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii:

www.bbbshawaii.org