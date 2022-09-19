Honolulu (KHON2) – Throughout the month of September, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii will hobor National Big Brothers Big Sisters month, locally.

In 2021, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America officially established September as “National Big Brothers Big Sisters” month through 230 of its affiliates across the U.S.

“For 2022, the theme for the month is “More Than,” its goal is to emphasize that simple moments between a mentor and a youth are not just surface level experiences – they’re really much more,” says Dennis Brown, President/CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii.

According to Brown, Moments spent together like hiking, swimming, having a picnic, or eating ice cream can create a lifelong positive impact for both the mentor and the child or youth they’re matched with.

Brown says, “The children and youth we work with are missing having a friend beyond their parent or guardian. Having a trusted friend and mentor can be difficult for them. While most of us had mentors, or at least access to them, children who’ve suffered serious trauma lack access or the ability to form mentoring friendships.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii consists of a team of professional case workers who will find and connect mentors with youth, with a mission to support each of those relationships for however long the pairs decide to stay in the program.

“We’re always in need of more volunteer mentors, and we also want to make sure that families who can benefit from our services reach out to us as well. Of course, we’re a private nonprofit that also needs funding support, so donations are always welcome,” says Brown.

Those looking to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii can do so by logging onto their official website.



Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii:

www.bbbshawaii.org