Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii was established in 1963, so they are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2023. They are planning some special events including am inaugural Golf Fore Kids’ Sake golf tournament on April 28th at the Hoakalei Country Club and a 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash in October. Dennis Brown, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii, and Tyler Kurashige, COO, joined us with more on plans for the big year.

Tyler shared, “ One of our new initiatives we have this year is a focus creating an educational, future path for our kids. Mentoring is the perfect vehicle to find out what kids are interested in and help them to pursue their passion. For our younger kids it’s about exploring and engaging in different and fun activities that help connect the dots. Our mentors help kids to find out what they’re excited about, discover their nature natural talents and look for ways they can bring out their potential. We also support youth in high school, past graduation and into college. Mentors play a huge role in these transitional years and being present and motivating our older kids to stay on track, taking them to job shadowing or exposing them to different ideas and careers is so important.

We’re also looking to bring back our popular after school mentoring programs to 25 title I schools. These are group mentoring programs for elementary school keiki that are mentored by high school students. We’re hoping to start in the second half of 2023 and will be on Oahu, Maui and Kauai.”

For more info, visit bbbshawaii.org or call (808) 521-3811.