Better Business Bureau Top Resource for Consumer Trust in Companies & Charities

Honolulu (KHON2)- Better Business Bureau Hawaii is helping consumers and businesses with trust in the marketplace and honors for ethical companies.

BBB is an independent third-party focused on trust in the marketplace and it sets standards for marketplace trust.

A business can’t just pay a fee to be an accredited business. They must go through a standard’s review by BBB and meet the 8 requirements, which includes license research, background check, website review and more.

Once they meet the requirements, they do pay a fee to use the BBB Accredited logo. If they don’t meet requirements, they are denied.

BBB also helps notify the news of scams. “With technology we are finding scammers are disguising themselves as so-called legitimate business and stealing the consumers money,” says Roseann Freitas, Marketplace Manager for Hawaii. “More now than ever it is important to investigate who you buy from and BBB.org is an excellent resource.”

People who report being scammed have helped their neighbors as we are able to get the information to the consumer and to news like KHON. To report a scam, go to bbb.orgor ftc.gov

On the flip side, businesses that do a great job can earn valuable honors through the BBB Torch for Ethics awards.



The Hawaii finalists have been announced and they will find out who won for different size companies and charitable organizations soon.



Scott Williams of Lex Brodie, a past winner, talked about why the Torch Award is so valuable for businesses and consumers, saying “BBB was the original social media and is the most reliable “social media” available today.

Website: bbb.org