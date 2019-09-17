Better Breakfast Bars with Down to Earth

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day for good reason – eating breakfast has many health benefits! Sisi Kong, Community Outreach Team Leader from Down to Earth, is teaching us how to make healthy and delicious breakfast bars.

These gluten-free and vegan breakfast bars are perfect for breakfast or for a healthy dessert. Made with wholesome ingredients, this recipe contains no added sugar!

For more information visit downtoearth.org

Recipe

1⅓ cups quinoa flakes

2 large mashed ripe bananas

½ cup dried fruit (goldenberries, white mulberries, etc.)

⅓ cup pepitas

⅓ cup sunflower seeds

⅓ cup sliced almonds

⅓ cup pecans, chopped

3 Tablespoons hemp seeds

¼ teaspoon unrefined salt

1. Preheat your oven to 350°. Line a large rectangular baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Place the quinoa flakes into a food processor and pulse until the flakes are coarsely chopped.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine chopped quinoa flakes, mashed banana, dried fruit, pecans, pepitas, sunflower seeds, almonds, hemp seeds, and salt and mix until thoroughly combined. The batter will be very heavy and a bit wet. If the batter is too thin, add some extra quinoa flakes.

4. Pour the batter in the lined dish and spread out evenly.

5. Bake for 25 minutes, until firm and lightly golden along the edges.

6. Remove from the oven and allow the breakfast bars to sit in the pan for 10 minutes, then carefully slide a knife to loosen the ends and gently lift out.

7. Once cool, slice into bars.

Yield: 10 large bars.