Honolulu Magazine named Otsuji Farms the place to pick up the “Best Farm Fresh Sliders.” Also known as sushi sliders, these tasty treats are served regularly at local farmers market booths.

To see this and many other “Best Of” award winners visit:

http://www.honolulumagazine.com/Honolulu-Magazine/July-2019/Best-of-Honolulu-2019-The-Best-Food-and-Drink-on-Oahu/