Best of Honolulu Magazine: Watanabe Floral – Best Flower Shop

Honolulu (KHON2) – Watanabe Floral is the popular pick for Best Flower Shop by Honolulu Magazine readers in its Best of Honolulu issue and the florist has something special coming for the holidays.

Monty Pereira, General Manager and Sales and Marketing Director, showed off a Thanksgiving centerpiece with a candle on Living808 that you can learn to make as part of the Holiday Floral series at Watanabe Floral coming up on October 16th.

Learn the art of floral arrangement for a beautiful and unique Thanksgiving centerpiece from the designer, Cory Ho, AIFD CFD.

The focus will be on learning the new trend of “Tropical Nouveau” which is the use and combination of temperate flowers and tropical flowers.

The class is $100 and you can reserve your space with Watanabe Floral.

Local best sellers by Watanabe Floral include vibrant tropicals and classic red roses.

According to Honolulu Magazine, “There is a reason TV news crews go live from Watanabe Floral Inc. every Valentine’s Day. The 72-year-old company says its Nimitz location is one of the largest flower showrooms in the nation. The small rose company soldier Ernest Watanabe started after World War II has turned into a local landmark that general manager and sales and marketing director Monty Pereira estimates sells more than 1 million roses every year. Rose-and-lily arrangements are a best seller, but we also love the less traditional ones by the company’s 12-person design team, including an adorable carnation doggie.”

Website: http://watanabefloral.com