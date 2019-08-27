Best of Honolulu Magazine: The Refinery Honolulu- Best Housewarming Gifts

Honolulu (KHON2)- You’ll find quirky, interesting specialty items at Refinery Honolulu, winner of the Best of Honolulu Magazine poll for “Best Housewarming Gifts.”

Owners Sarra and Matthew Kahn brought some of the fan favorites to Living808, which they hand select for their shop next to the movie theatre at Kahala Mall.

According to Honolulu Magazine, “The locally owned gift shop is a full house of delightful design-minded wares. For the homies with black thumbs, scoop up a monstera-print pillow. Toast mix masters with mason jar cocktail shakers. Art fans will adore the gorgeous coffee table books.”

Living808 has teamed up with Honolulu Magazine to feature winners of its Best of Honolulu Magazine issue.

Websites: therefineryhonolulu.com

http://honolulumagazine.com