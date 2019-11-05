Best of Honolulu Magazine: Shea’s Luxury Detail- Best Auto Detailer

Honolulu (KHON2) – Shea’s Luxury Detail took Best Auto Detailer honors by Honolulu Magazine readers in its Best of Honolulu 2019 issue.

Owner Shea Mirafuentes says it’s an honor to be recognized by readers as Hawaii’s premier auto detailing shop.

Shea’s Luxury Detail specializes in paint correction and protection with attention to detail and quality from exotics to our Living808 Tony Hyundai ride.

Shea will assess your needs and customize solutions for your vehicle.

According to Honolulu Magazine, “Whether you’re driving a luxury vehicle or a custom street bike, the pros at Shea’s Luxury Detailing can protect and take care of your ride. Workers wash, wax, polish, coat and vacuum basically anything on wheels, and since many of their customers are collectors-or complete car fanatics-the Shea’s team pays attention to details. “We’re always learning new skills, new tools, products and ways to provide value to our customers,” says owner Shea Mirafuentes. “If we can provide something positive in their hectic daily lives, even if it’s just for them to look at their car at the end of a crazy day and be excited to jump in and drive, then we’re happy.”-James Charisma”

Website: http://autodetailhawaii.com