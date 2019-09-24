Best of Honolulu Magazine: Plant Sax – Best Fabric Planters

Honolulu (KHON2)- Vibrant vintage and hand-dyed fabrics put a playful twist on planters with Plant Sax,winner of “Best Fabric Planter” in the 2019 Best of Honolulu Magazine issue.

Living808’s Tannya Joaquin visited the Chinatown studio of Plant Sax owner Jessica Heiman to watch her creative process, which includes measuring, cutting, pressing and pinning the fabric before sewing the stylish planters.

Plant Sax was born in 2016. “The owner of Paiko knew that I made and sewed a lot of items in my home and she asked me if I would be willing to try and make something she had in mind,” recalls Jessica. “Which turned out to be the planters. I made some for the shop and the response was very positive so I just kept making more. Pretty soon I realized I should start a business and it all went from there.”

As for the most popular creations? “The popularity of patterns and colors seems to change with the current trends in home decor, however classic botanical patterns and also mud cloth, which is a fabric that comes from West Africa, have been continuously strong,” says Jessica. “As have the collaboration pieces I’ve had the pleasure of doing with Jana Lam, a local designer.”

Plant Sax is now expanding into a new variety of home goods beyond the planters.”It seems my followers really want me to help them cover up ugly things in their homes so I have begun selling a cover for Clorox Bleach Wipes and am working on having a tissue box cover ready soon. I have also begun selling hanging planters which are an invaluable way to save space in your home and still fill it with plants,” adds Jessica.

Living808 has teamed up with Honolulu Magazine to feature winners of its Best of Honolulu Magazine issue.

According to Honolulu Magazine, “You know you’re a next-level plant parent when you shop more for your green babies than yourself. And who do we blame for our growing plant wares addiction? Plant Sax owner Jessica Heiman of course. We can’t get enough of her stylish planter covers made from vintage and remnant fabrics. This past year, Heiman teamed up with handbag designer Jana Lam to create a vibrant tropical collection and turned her green thumb blue, whipping up indigo shibori styles. Up next? Keep an eye out for cheery covers for your cleaning wipes containers.”

Jessica’s reaction to the recognition? ” I’m so proud! Honolulu Magazine is one of the most reliable resources we have to know about what’s happening in our unique, Hawaii specific pop culture. It’s a beautifully curated publication and I couldn’t be more grateful as a small business owner to be able to reach so many people through their endorsement and encouragement.”

Websites: http://plantsax.com, http://honolulumagazine.com