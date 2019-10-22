Best of Honolulu Magazine: Manuhealii – Best Local Brand for Kids Clothes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808’s Tannya Joaquin went on a shopping spree with her daughter at Manuhealii to feature this Honolulu Magazine’s winner for Best Local Brand for Kids Clothes.

Manuhealii’s matching prints are popular for families and local performers, a family-run business whose signature vibrant aloha prints for the entire ohana have been a staple since 1985.

Best of Honolulu Magazine Best of Edition 2019 says this about Manuhealii:

“As a family-run business, it makes sense that a love for ohana is part of Manuhealii’s DNA. And that love is easy to see in the local label’s chic islandwear collections, designed with every member of the gang in mind, even the smallest. Made for keiki 6 months to 12 years old, its adorable pint-size aloha shirts, tank dresses and tunics which perfectly coordinate with Mom and Dad turning celebrations and special occasions into stylish affairs.”

You can shop online or at one of Manuhealii’s two locations, in Honolulu at 930 Punahou Street or in Kailua at 5 Ho’ola’i Street.

Website: www.manuhealii.com