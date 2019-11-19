Best of Honolulu Magazine: Gourmet Events Hawaii – Best Event Planning & Catering

Honolulu (KHON2) – Gourmet Events Hawaii invited us to see them in action putting together an event to showcase why Honolulu Magazine readers recognized the company for ‘Best Event Planning & Catering.’

President/CEO Kat Lin-Hurtubise says she is thrilled with the honor and that her company specializes in creating the right theme, decor, music, and menu to design the event of her clients’ dreams.

General Manager Tessa Gomes talked to Living808’s Tannya Joaquin about working with clients to put together exceptional experiences.

Gourmet Events Hawaii also has a staffing side called Aloha Hospitality Professionals to staff events.

Living808 teamed up with Honolulu Magazine to feature winners from its 2019 Best of Honolulu Magazine issue.

Website: https://gourmeteventshawaii.com/