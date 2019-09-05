Best of Honolulu Magazine- Best Speakeasy: Harry’s Hardware Emporium

Honolulu (KHON2)- You’ll find special cocktails that you won’t find in the hip watering hole at Harry’s Hardware Emporium, winner of the Best of Honolulu Magazine poll for “Best Speakeasy.”

Harry’s Hardware Emporium has 38 seats and it’s located inside Pint + Jigger.

According to Honolulu Magazine, “Beyond a chance to use a password and walk through a hidden entrance, they offer drinks that aren’t available in their public-facing counterparts. None does it better than the 38-seat Harry’s Hardware Emporium, where we always order the Fortune Cookie Cocktail; a house-made fortune cookie reveals what type of drink your bartender will concoct for you. Owner Dave Newman (above) also recommends the Smoking Revolver, with cold brew, orange and chocolate bitters, sweet vermouth and mesquite smoke. Chandeliers and cozy armchairs belie its whimsy, found in slushies, a sideways dumbwaiter and our favorite detail: a free round of cookies and milk at last call.”

Living808 has teamed up with Honolulu Magazine to feature winners of its Best of Honolulu Magazine issue.

Inside Pint + Jigger, 1936 S. King St., (808) 379-3887

Websites: http://pintandjigger.com

http://honolulumagazine.com