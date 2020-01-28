Best of Honolulu Magazine: Best Burger

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers got its start in the backyard cookouts of owners Ted & Rich. The two loved good burgers but couldn’t understand why there weren’t any fast food restaurants that offered the quality of their home cooked burgers in a quick service environment.

So Ted & Rich set out to create a restaurant that served the best quality burger in an energetic fast paced environment. After studying the simple menus of the original 1950’s burger joints, they decided to ‘reinvent the burger joint’ with a 50’s theme and a simple menu of burgers, fries & shakes. The next year was spent developing recipes and finding companies that could supply the quality of products Teddy’s would insist on.

The first Teddy’s Bigger Burgers was opened on the 15th of April 1998 at the foot of Diamond Head. They say their competitive advantage lies in quality and customer service. Because all of their menu items are prepared to order, they do take a little longer. They say their goal is to make it worth the wait.

Website: teddysbb.com