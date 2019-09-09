Best of Honolulu Magazine: 53 By the Sea- Best Seafood Tower

Honolulu (KHON2)- Indulge in fresh seafood that towers over the rest as you enjoy waterfront dining at 53 By The Sea, winner of the Best of Honolulu Magazine poll for “Best Seafood Tower.”

Sous Chef Clifford Manansala invited Tannya Joaquin into the kitchen to show what goes into making every Seafood Tower.

According to Honolulu Magazine, “When a couple orders a seafood tower, any waiter worth his sea salt knows they have one thing on their mind: romance. That’s why your tour de fruits de mer should be served with a flourish, on a bed of seaweed and spilling over with fresh hyper-local seafood-the way it is at 53 By the Sea, where it arrives in a cloud of dry-ice smoke and a blow-away, truly local bounty of Kona abalone; Kona lobster; Kualoa Ranch oysters; Kaua’i shrimp; sashimi of ‘ahi, Kona kampachi and tako; finger lime mignonette; liliko’i cocktail sauce; kizami wasabi soy; and a bonus side of excellent french fries. At $72 it’s actually the cheapest tower out there, too. And the waitstaff understands if you don’t want to stay for dinner.”

Living808 has teamed up with Honolulu Magazine to feature winners of its Best of Honolulu Magazine issue.

53 Ahui St., (808) 536-5353

Websites: http://53bythesea.com

http://honolulumagazine.com