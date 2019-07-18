Best of Honolulu Festival Brings Honolulu Magazine Winners Together

The Best of Honolulu Festival presented by American Savings Bank comes to Honolulu Hale this Saturday from 10am-4pm- showcasing local food, products and more.

Admission and parking are free, but come cash to try out different winners of Honolulu Magazine’s Best of Edition.

There will be more than 15 food booths at the event, including Butcher & Bird sausages, ‘Ulu Mana’s ‘ulu hummus, Sweet Revenge mini pies and Ubae’s popular purple treats.

Hawaiian Pie Company gave our Living808 team a sample of the pies that they will serve on Saturday, including a peanut butter and chocolate pie.

Make sure to drop by the American Savings Bank booth for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a fun Football Toss Game for all ages complete with awesome prizes, and a free photo booth from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can even get a free haircut from the Mojo Barbershop booth and enter to win prizes and giveaways from Dave and Busters, Dunkin’ and more.

HONOLULU Family will also be holding its annual Cover Kids Search from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are searching for local kids between the ages of 1 and 12 years old to be on the covers next year.

A professional photographer will take your child’s photo on site and HONOLULU Family will waive the $10 Cover Kids entry fee just for the event.

Website: www.honolulumagazine.com