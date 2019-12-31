Best of Honolulu “Choco Le‘a”

Choco Le ‘ a was named Best Local Food Company in the 2019 edition of Honolulu Magazines “Best of” edition.
Choco Le‘a is a chocolate company with a mission: “We use our chocolates as a way to cultivate relationships—gifts for people visiting friends and family on the Mainland, visitors who want to bring back something exclusive from Hawai‘i, or a special set of chocolates that tells Mom and Dad, ‘I love you,’” says Co-owner Erin Kanno Uehara. Erin and her uncle Colins Kawai opened in 2010 and use an old family recipe to make handmade dark chocolate truffles that have become a local favorite. You can visit Chocolea in Manoa at 2909 Lowrey Ave, call 808-371-2234 or online at http://chocolea.com