Best of Honolulu “Choco Le‘a”

Earlier today, a news conference was held to discuss the recent acquisition of the Waimea Native Forest. A federal, state and private partnership plans on ensuring the protection of the entire watershed and nearly the entire ahupua‘a, from the Koʻolau summit to Waimea Bay on O‘ahu. This native forest provides habitat for native plants and animals, many of which are rare and endangered.

