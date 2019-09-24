Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens Event Sept. 28th Features Dean & DeLuca & a Dozen Other Top Restaurants

Honolulu (KHON2) – Enjoy cuisine from 13 of Hawaii’s best restaurants for The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens on Saturday, September 28 at 7pm on the pool deck of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa.

Living808’s Tannya Joaquin visited Dean and DeLuca Hawaii at the Ritz-Carlton Residences to get a sneak peek and taste of the dish that Executive Chef Kevin Carvalho will be making for Saturday’s event.

Carvalho will serve Pulehu Tako with with Poached Mauka apple, ho’i’o fern gremolata, and dehydrated renko.

Chef Kevin created this special dish just for the event, but it’s like all his dishes at Dean & DeLuca Hawaii, showcasing our islands’ resources with something unique.

Dean & DeLuca has a deli and café downstairs, and loft upstairs where it serves brunch and dinner.

‘Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ has more than 149,000 followers on Instagram with its account showcasing dishes from Hawaii’s Best Kitchens and this is its annual signature event.

For tickets, go to www.universe.com/hawaiisbestkitchens2019

Other featured restaurants include:

Arancino Ristorante Italiano– Risotto di Funghi Porcini: Porcini mushroom risotto made with carnaroli rice finished in a parmigiano reggiano cheese wheel.

The Buffet at Hyatt– Chilled Korean Soba Noodle Soup: Kalbi, scallop, takuan-nori salad

Dean & Deluca Ritz Carlton– Pulehu Tako: Poached Mauka apple, ho’i’o fern gremolata, dehydrated renko.

Japanese BBQ Yoshi– Wagyu Chirashi: Minced wagyu served on sushi rice and Kizami Wasabi. Drizzled with kabayaki sauce and truffle infused Wagyu fat and topped with ikura and nori.

Ka’ana Kitchen at Andaz Wailea– Akule Sunomono + Abalone + Cucumber + Lim Kohu

La Vie

Mad Bene– Eggplant Parm Sticks: Roasted eggplant terrine, hand-stretched mozzarella, jersey summer tomato.

Maile’s Thai Bistro– Green Curry Chicken with jasmine rice.

Michel’s at the Colony Surf– Michel’s Escargot on Crostini.

MW Restaurant– Spicy Pork Tacos: Aji amarillo sour cream, housemade pickles.

Senia– Ahi Brioche

StripSteak Waikiki– Pork Osso Bucco with cheesy white grits, salsa verde, chicharron, pickled Maui onions.

