Honolulu (KHON2) – Breast cancer survival rates have improved due to medical advances and insurance plan treatment costs are lower.

Martha Khlopin, Managing Director of Get2insurance.com co-authored a paper with a 3rd year medical student, Victoria Wu in which won her a travel award alongside the research of treatment under different insurance plans.

“During our research studies we learned that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) supports a National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection program that provides breast screenings and diagnostic services to women who have low incomes, are uninsured or underinsured,” says Marth Khlopin, Managing Director of Get2insurance.com

According to Khlopin, the American Cancer Society reported a 90% survival rate with a 99% rate five years later.

Get 2 Insurance:

Website: www.get2insurance.com

Email: martha@get2insurance.com