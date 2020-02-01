Beretania Florist Features Extra Long Stem Roses for Valentine’s Day Rush

Honolulu (KHON2) – Valentine’s Day could be considered the “Super Bowl” of flower sales next to Mother’s Day so Beretania Florist invited Living808 for a sneak peek at how they’re getting ready for the rush.

The week of February 14th is the busiest of the year, with a lot of preparation and excitement to handle the rush.

Beretania Florist anticipates delivering 1400-1500 bouquets with 20-25 delivery drivers for the holiday.

The delivery charge is half off on Monday and Tuesday.

People send flowers for Valentine’s week, with extra long stem roses carried by Beretania Florist being very popular for Valentine’s orders.

Beretania quadruples its staff to ensure perfect quality of flowers for Valentine’s orders to make the holiday special.

Beretania Florist is located at 1293 S. Beretania St.

Website: Https://beretaniaflorist.com/