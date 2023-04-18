Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii this weekend for two nights of fights. On Friday the card is free for first responders and military personnel.

BELLATOR 294: Carmouche vs. Bennett 2 on Friday is headlined by a Women’s Flyweight World Championship main event rematch pitting current champion and U.S. Marine Liz Carmouche (18-7) against No. 4 ranked flyweight challenger, DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1). In the evening’s co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight and Minnesota National Guardsman Tim Johnson (15-9) will compete against Said Sowma (8-4). A women’s featherweight contest featuring former UFC title challenger Sara McMann (13-6), who makes her highly anticipated BELLATOR debut against former No. 1 contender, Arlene Blencowe (15-9).

On Saturday, BELLATOR 295: Stots vs. Mix is main evented by the Finals of the BELLATOR Bantamweight World Grand Prix, which will see current Interim Champion Raufeon Stots (19-1) face No. 2-ranked Patchy Mix (17-1). In the co-main event, the pride of Honolulu, No. 3-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) looks to defend the home turf against Japan’s No. 2-ranked Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

The preliminary portion of Saturday’s BELLATOR 295 also features multiple confirmed marquee fights. First, a heavyweight pairing pitting Davion Franklin (5-1) versus Kasim Aras (7-1), as well as a pair of 155-pound scraps seeing Yancy Medeiros (16-8, 1 NC) face Charlie Leary (17-13-1) and Maui’s Bobby King (12-5) going up against Aalon Cruz (10-4) are official. At featherweight, Keoni Diggs (10-2) returns to action against Brazil’s Weber Almeida (7-1), and Kai Kamaka III (10-5-1) returns to Hawaii to compete against Adli Edwards (9-2). Lastly, in a women’s flyweight contest, undefeated No. 9-ranked Sumiko Inaba (5-0) meets former title challenger and No. 7-ranked Veta Arteaga (7-4).

The preliminary fights will stream live on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV. BELLATOR 294 preliminary action will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/2 p.m. HST, while the BELLATOR 295 prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT/1 p.m. HST.

Friday night’s BELLATOR 294: Carmouche vs. Bennett 2 event is being held in honor of America’s Military, Veterans and First-Responders, all of whom are eligible to attend the event with a guest for free entry the day of with valid proof of ID. Free admission is based on a limited capacity and available on first come-first serve basis.

Tickets for BELLATOR 295: Stots vs. Mix are on sale now and are available at Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.