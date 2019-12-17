Bellator MMA – Macfarlane Defends Title at Home

Bellator MMA is holding a two day event this weekend with some of the biggest stars in the sport on the fight card.

To honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Bellator MMA has once again partnered with the USO to present a special live event free for the troops, along with their friends and families, on Friday, December 20. Emanating from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, this unique show will be headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring the Bellator debuts of “The Warmaster” Josh Barnett (35-8) and Ronny Markes (19-7).

And then on Saturday the 21st For the second time in as many years Hawaii will host the homecoming of Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0), as she puts her undefeated record and Bellator women’s flyweight title on the line against No. 1 contender Kate Jackson (11-3-1) in the main event. In addition, Bellator Hawaii will feature the first quarterfinal matchup of Bellator’s Featherweight World Grand Prix, when the man with the longest winning streak in promotional history, A.J. McKee (15-0), takes on the always-exciting Derek Campos (20-9) in the evening’s co-headliner.