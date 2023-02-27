Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii owned business, Bella Pietra is helping local residents to incorporate color into their home project.

For over 20 years, Bella Pietra Design has been assisting Hawaii homeowners with unique tile designs to renovate or start their home project.

“We love adding color to the project, because it is a way of making your house unique and one of a kind. You can go as subtle or as bold as you want but it just sets it apart so it’s not cookie cutter. Just a little accent of color can really go a long way,” says LaWanna Jensen, Co-Owner of Bella Pietra Design.

From glass, colored ceramics, natural and vibrant tiles Bella Pietra provides many tile pallets for those wanting to update their home project.

Bella Pietra Design:

Address: 560 N Nimitz #107A Honolulu, HI 96817

Web: www.bellapietra.com