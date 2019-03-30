KHON’s Dallis Ontiveros takes us behind the scenes on the showroom floor before the doors open for the 2019 First Hawaii International Auto Show.

One of the featured cars this year will be the Subaru Ascent, the first full three-row 7 or 8-passenger SUV from Subaru, the Ascent is family-sized, dog included.

The vehicle has second-row captain’s chairs making the 3rd row accessible, and 19 cup and bottle holders.

Also on hand will be the Forester line up which added a brand new Sport trim.

The Forester features is more rugged for outdoorsy Subies. Two-tone cloth upholstery with orange contrast stitching and badging is also a beautiful look.



For more information visit https://www.subaruhawaii.com or at this weekends Auto Show at the Hawaii Convention Center.