Honolulu (KHON2) – Kaua’i based business Salty Wahine offers gourmet Hawaiian sea salts to Hawaii residents and visitors.

Living808 is honoring International Women’s Day by highlighting the delicious flavors of Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts, founded by local girl, Laura Cristobal Andersland.

“I started Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts after retiring in 2008 from a 30 year career in the travel industry. Being a single mom with only 800 dollars in my pocket, I decided to sell my homemade seasonings at local farmers markets to make extra money to help kids go through college. Fast forward 12 years, Salty Wahine has grown into an internationally recognized family owned company,” says Laura Cristobal Andersland, Founder of Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts.

Andersonland has since passed her knowledge onto her son, Sean and his wife Jessika who have assumed all production responsibilities.

“I see it as an honor to continue my mom’s legacy, and when I am ready to pass it on, Salty Wahine will be in the hands of my daughter. It’s awesome to see our family business get passed down to generation and grow throughout the years,” says Sean Cristobal, co-owner and manager of Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts.

Salty Wahine uses the local flavors of not only herbs and spices. According to Cristobal, the family-owned business takes pride in the fact that 89% of their product is of Hawaiian origin.

Cristobal says, “We have over 30 different flavors to choose from. Our guava garlic is one of our most popular flavors along with some of our award-winning seasonings.”

To learn more about Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts and to shop online, customers are encouraged to check out its official website.

Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts:

www.SaltyWahine.com