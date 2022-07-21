Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii is recruiting mentors on Kauai. Allegra Gaines, Kauai Regional Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii and Kaulana Mossman, Big Brothers Big Sisters Kauai Regional Board & Statewide Board Director, joined us with all of the details. They also talked about their upcoming Kauai Restaurant Week.

Kaulana says, “Our 2nd Annual Restaurant week begins on Sunday August 21 and ends on Saturday, August 27. Support of Restaurant Week benefits both Kauai restaurants and Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs. When a restaurant becomes a sponsor of Restaurant Week, their eatery is promoted through radio ads, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii website, and on various social media outlets.

Additionally, this year we are extremely grateful to Anne Lee from Dining Out, who will be conducting special video interviews with our Top Restaurant Sponsors! Promotion will also provide additional exposure by encouraging the community to patronize these amazing restaurants who often participate and care about their community both during Restaurant Week and beyond. It is an easy way to show support of Kauai’s local restaurants and our programs for youth in need.”

http://www.bbbshawaii.org/