Mark your calendars and get ready for the ultimate makeup date! From May 3rd to May 7th, Bloomingdales Ala Moana is hosting a Beauty Carnival that you won’t want to miss. The highlight of the event is the Beauty Carnival on May 6th from 1 pm to 4 pm, where beauty enthusiasts can enjoy an afternoon filled with music, snacks, and the latest trends and products for spring and summer. Brandy Gomez-Duplessis, Bloomingdale’s Digital Seller Expert and Celebrity Makeup artist, joined us with all of the details!

With the summer season quickly approaching, the Beauty Carnival at Bloomingdales Ala Moana is the perfect opportunity to explore the newest beauty trends and products. With a DJ spinning music, you can groove along while discovering your favorite beauty counters’ latest offerings. Learn about the best skincare routines for summer, discover the hottest colors for your makeup collection, and get personalized tips from expert beauty advisors.

During the event days, with a purchase of $150 or more in cosmetics and fragrances, you will receive a free tote and have the chance to personalize it with a calligrapher available only on the day of the event. It’s the perfect way to take home a memory of the event that you can use and enjoy.

Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana has got you covered with carnival snacks, offering popcorn, cotton candy, and pretzels! The snacks are only available while supplies last, so be sure to arrive early to enjoy them.

Make up Date: 5/3-5/7 Beauty Carnival: May 6, 1pm-4pm