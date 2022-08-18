More than 50,000 university, college, and private school students join those commuting on the road in mid-August. Many of these students will be heading to their campuses between August 17th and 23rd so expect delays as parents and students work out the kinks in their morning routines. With the jam on the road-ways, we felt this was the perfect time to bring on Living808, Ed Sniffen from the Department of Transportation and Roger Morton the Director of Transportation for the City and County.

Both have some great ideas for alternative modes of transportation to help alleviate congestion on the roads. To find out more about free bus rides and new express hours, visit thebus.org and visit hidot.hawaii.gov for traffic updates and information.