Beat the back-to-school jam with John and Mikey The Department of Transportation is hoping to take the stress away from having to travel to work and beat the back-to-school traffic. Join John Veneri and Mikey Monis as they document their commute to work. Both hosts of Living808 have different routines and schedules to get them there with the least amount of traffic. And while their route to work may not be for everyone, it works for them. The DOT is saying to come up with a plan that helps get you where you need to go and be on time. That includes adjusting your normal routine from the summer and changing it when school is back in session. You could also carpool with someone, and make sure that you maintain your vehicle and regularly check it for oil levels and tire pressure. Plus make sure you have a full tank for a long drive.

Get information about the roadways and more at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/