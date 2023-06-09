As hurricane season begins, it is crucial to ensure that you and your family are well-prepared for potential emergencies. One of the main things people think to buy when a storm is heading toward Hawaii is water. Water is life, and it is one of the most important things to have in your hurricane kit. Roxy Perez and Jamie Johnston of Menehune Water company joined Living808 with more on just how much water we need. They discussed the importance of hurricane preparedness and how Menehune Water can assist in ensuring you have an adequate supply of clean water during such situations.

They shared, “Hurricane Season is from June 1 to November 30. To be prepared, you should have a 14-day supply of water, food, a first aid kit, medication radio, flashlights and additional supplies for a baby or pet. You need 1 gallon of water per person per day.”

To help residents in their preparedness efforts, Menehune Water offers a range of options to meet different needs. They provide purified water in reusable 5-gallon and 3-gallon bottles, as well as easy-to-carry 1-gallon containers and various case water sizes. Moreover, Menehune Water offers island wide free delivery to your home or office, ensuring convenience and accessibility for customers.

It is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of your loved ones and adequate preparation, including having a sufficient supply of clean water, is key. With Menehune Water’s range of options, including convenient delivery services and accessible pick-up locations, residents can ensure they are ready to face any potential emergencies with confidence.

For more information, visit MenehuneWater.com.