Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai‘i serves children facing diversity across the state by fostering meaningful, one-to-one mentoring relationships. These meaningful interactions help ignite and harness the potential of keiki in Hawai‘i. On Thursday, Nov. 10th, 2022, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii will hold their 8th Annual “Perfect Pairings” wine dinner. An intimate and upscale event featuring food and wine pairings by Master Sommelier Patrick Okubo and Executive Chef Michael Longworth of the Oahu Country Club, the fundraiser attracts foodies and wine lovers and is a sell-out every year. Suzanne Quedado, Former Mentor, and Shannon Garan, Former Mentee Honoree, joined us with the details on the great event.

Tickets can be purchased at bbbshawaii.org or (808)521-3811.