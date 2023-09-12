Structural Systems, who shed light on the causes and solutions for concrete spalling in residential homes.

While Hawaiʻi’s landscapes and tropical climate are enviable, they come with a downside: the wear and tear on residential properties. One recurring issue during rainy seasons is concrete spalling, where surfaces crumble due to natural elements and structural factors.

Structural Systems, experts in structural repair and maintenance, offer a comprehensive spall repair process, which we saw at the active work site. Jonny shared that vigilance is key for Hawaiʻi homeowners. Look for vertical cracks, especially in CMU hollow tile structures. These cracks typically run vertically through grout lines, often involving concrete breakage. Horizontal cracks can also appear on lanais, posing safety risks due to brittle concrete.

Concrete spalling is common in Hawaiʻi’s residential homes, given the region’s unique environmental factors and direct exposure to rain and water. Larger concrete areas above garages or carports can also be susceptible, potentially affecting the topping slab. Coating systems or waterproofing can mitigate these issues. If you notice any potential areas of concern, reach out to Structural Systems for a free estimate.

