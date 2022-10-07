Honolulu (KHON2) – Battery Bill provides customers with any battery related needs.

Battery Bills is Hawaii’s most complete battery store now offering solar generators.

“Our solar generators come in all sizes. Small, to charge a cell phone or tablets, medium, for camping and running lights,a chest cooler, a cpap machine, Plus large, for powering a refrigerator or running a microwave,” says William “Bill” Ogawa, Owner of Battery Bill.

In addition to batteries and solar generators, Battery Bill offers a line of “EcoFlow” power kits.

Battery Bill will be at the Food and New Product Show this weekend, where guests can have a chance to win an EcoFlow Power Kit worth $15,000 and $35,000 in cash. The Food and New Product Show will be held from October 7th to the 9th at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.